Man arrested after crime spree on Costilla County farm

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Costilla County deputies arrested a man after a lengthy crime spree that took place on a farm.

Deputies said the suspect stole multiple tractors, rammed several police vehicles, crashed into his father’s home, crashed into a shed and caused it to partially collapse, and destroyed multiple other vehicles.

It happened on Wednesday at around 6 p.m. Deputies received reports of a disturbance involving a man with a knife on County Road P.

When deputies arrived to the area, they made contact with the suspect, Cimmarron Mathes.

Deputies said Mathes ram from law enforcement southbound on foot. Then, he jumped in a tractor and began driving southbound.

Mathes then drove into a neighboring field, according to the Costilla County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when the sheriff’s office called for backup.

From there, the sheriff’s office said Mathes headed northbound and was able to access a semi and trailer, and then he drove the semi to a neighbor’s property and proceeded to steal a tractor.

After Mathes stole the tractor, he started driving westbound on County Road P, where he drove the tractor into a field, according to deputies.

Deputies said Mathes turned the tractor around and began charging the Costilla County units, as well as a Blanca police unit that had arrived to assist.

Mathes then rammed the Blanca police vehicle. Two officers were inside the vehicle at the time. They were checked out by Costilla County Medical for minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The crime spree continued from there as Mathes rammed all of the other Costilla County units involved. After some time, he returned to the property where he repeatedly rammed into his father’s residence and shed with the tractor, causing partial collapse, according to the sheriff’s office. Mathes also destroyed multiple vehicles on the property.

After his tractor rampage, Mathes began to barricade himself in the residence. The sheriff’s office said Mathes’ father had been in the house prior but was able to escape with no injuries.

The sheriff’s office said Alamosa SWAT was called to the scene after Costilla County deputies were unsuccessful at getting Mathes out of the home.

SWAT ordered Mathes to come out but again, he refused. Shortly after SWAT’s arrival, flames could be seen coming through the roof and out of the windows, according to the sheriff’s office.

Once the fire began spreading inside of the residence, the sheriff’s office said SWAT deployed tear gas and was finally able to get Mathes out.

He was taken into custody around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, more than seven hours after the crime spree began.

The sheriff’s office said Mathes was checked out by medical units on scene and was cleared, he was then transported to the Costilla County Jail.

Mathes faces at least 11 different charges, including multiple counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, arson, aggravated motor vehicle theft, vehicular eluding, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment.