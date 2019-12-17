Man allegedly high on meth throws puppy in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — On Sunday morning, just after 4:30 officers responded to the 400 block of South Santa Fe Avenue on a disturbance call.

Police said officers found a man only in boxer briefs who said he’d tried meth for the first time. According to Pueblo Police, it didn’t go well for him and he was apparently hallucinating.

Across the street was a woman and her daughter in their car, which had run out of gas. They said the man approached their car and threw a puppy at it. According to police, the witnesses said the puppy had bounced off the hood and was underneath the car, terrified.

Officer Keegan Verdugo had some of his dinner left so he said he laid down in the street and used it to lure the puppy out.

Officer Keegan Verdugo with the puppy

Animal Control took the puppy and will hopefully find a good home.

The man was transported to the hospital and was cited for animal cruelty.

According to Pueblo Police, while officers finished up at the scene, a good citizen who’d witnessed the incident took the mother and daughter up the road for some gas. He brought them back and they were able to get on their way again.