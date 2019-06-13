Man accused of threatening to kill neighbor with sword

by: Angela Case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a man who they say threatened to kill his neighbor with a sword Wednesday evening.

Police said it happened around 5:20 p.m. on Tumblewood Grove, which is in the area of Circle Drive and Monterey Road. When officers arrived, the victim showed them surveillance video that showed the suspect had just left.

Officers searched the suspect’s home and found multiple swords, according to police.

The suspect, 39-year-old Alfredo Gonzalez, is now wanted on a warrant for felony menacing. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police.

