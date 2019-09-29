Man accused of robbing woman arrested in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 69-year-old woman was robbed on her way to church in the 1100 block of South 21st St., Sunday morning.

Police say the male suspect grabbed the victim’s purse and forcibly removed it from her, causing her to fall to the ground. He fled on foot.

An hour later, police responded to a disturbance in the 2200 block of Bush Ave., where they found an individual matching the description of the man who stole the purse.

The male suspect, Robert Keeney, 37, appeared to be severely under the influence of drugs and made several statements involving himself as the suspect in the robbery, said, officers.

He was arrested for robbery, assault, and menacing and officers were able to return the purse and its contents to the victim.