Man accused of assaulting Colorado Springs officer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man is accused of assaulting a Colorado Springs police officer near the Springs Rescue Mission Sunday afternoon.

Police said around 4:30 p.m., they got a call about a man at the Springs Rescue Mission claiming that others were “after” him. Officers offered to take the man somewhere else, but he refused their offers, according to police. He asked to go to jail, but they had no reason to take him there.

When one of the officers stepped away briefly, the suspect rushed the other officer and hit him, according to police. He was then arrested on felony assault charges.

The suspect, 34-year-old Salvador Rael, had just been released from prison less than a week earlier, according to police. He was serving time after pleading guilty to assaulting a peace officer while in custody in El Paso County in April 2017, according to court documents.