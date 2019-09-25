Mama bear euthanized in El Paso County, two cubs released

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Parks and Wildlife said they had to kill a mamma bear that was acting erratically near an elementary school.

Wildlife experts found a sow suffering and in distress, breathing heavily. They tranquilized the 200 pound bear and her two 60 pound cubs.

The mama bear was euthanized but the cubs will be released. The bears were near the city’s west side. Officers assessed the tranquilized mama bear for injuries and disease.

Experts say a sick or injured bear acting erratically is too dangerous to be left in a residential area.

Here's are two cubs, each about 60 pounds, prior to their release in the mountains today. Their mother was acting erratically Monday and found by @COParksWildlife officers to be in severe distress in a neighborhood near a school in #ColoradoSprings. She was humanely euthanized. pic.twitter.com/qIbIQNwQGj — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 24, 2019

This makes the sixth bear to be euthanized in El Paso County since April.

A necropsy will be performed soon on the mama bear. This comes as bears are preparing for hibernation.

It’s a stage called ‘Hyber-phagia’ where bears go into a stage of excessive eating. They can spend as much as 20 hours in a day looking for food so wildlife managers said it’s even more important to secure trash cans while they are on the prowl.

“So they’re eating approximately 20,000 calories a day,” Area Wildlife Manager Frank McGee said. “They’re eating and active 20 of our 24 hours a day so their mission in life right now is to find as many calories as they can and do as little work as they can that’s their goal.”

