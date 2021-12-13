Make it with Matt: rice cooker pancake cakes

Our morning director, Brock, made a request for the next Make it with Matt segment. On TikTok he saw a few posts about making pancakes, or more specifically, pancake cakes in a rice cooker. He thought we should try it out and I thought it sounded fun, so I gave it a go!

The basic idea is to keep it simple with store bought pancake mix, water, and an easy to use, one option only, rice cooker.

Most of the posts you’ll find online seem to want to simply make a puffed up pancake. Pull it out, but some butter and syrup on it and call it good. It looks great in the videos – but is it really that simple? Yes – but was I going to do it that way? Nope!

Here’s my concept: let’s actually make something really delicious! I thought fruit because I love blueberry pancakes and blueberry muffins. So I bought a few different frozen fruits to experiment with and I bought a can of pie filling to see what happened as well.

Here’s the base concept I used.

1 cup store bought pancake mix

3/4 cup water

1/8 cup sugar

frozen fruit or pie filling

teaspoon of vanilla or almond extract

I tried a couple with two cups of pancake mix and 1 1/2 cups of water – but it’s just too much volume. The rice cooker can’t cook it enough. I left one of these heftier batches in the darn rice cooker for just under three hours and it STILL wasn’t done! Stick with the 1 cup of mix version above and you’ll end up with a light, fluffy and delicious treat!

I made four different cakes: peach, a blueberry, a cinnamon apple, and a strawberries and cream version. For the strawberries and cream, I only used 1/2 cup of water and then added 1/4 cup of heavy cream. This cake came out delicious but the addition of cream gave it a little bit more of a dense texture compared to when all of the liquid was water.







I decided to add the 1/8 cup of sugar versus the straight off the box pancake recipe – I knew I wasn’t going to serve them with syrup! I also added vanilla extract to the blueberry and strawberry versions. I added almond extract to the peach version. If you’re experimenting you could even try some sliced almonds in the batter too!

This is a fun thing to experiment with! You could serve them as breakfast – think warm muffins. Or as a mid-afternoon dessert with coffee or tea. I think whipped cream and ice cream would be good on top too!

Couldn’t you just make cakes? Yup! Is it as fun or as easy as with a rice cooker? Nope! Think of it as an easy bake oven for adults.



With the Black and Decker rice cooker we bought for this segment, it was really easy. Once we oiled the inside of the rice cooker and put the batter in, we pushed the cook button. After four or five minutes it would switch to “warm” mode. Don’t freak out – it’s what the rice cooker was designed to do. You’re cake will be ready in after about 45 minutes when it starts to pull away from the edges of the rice cooker. The top will look a little odd, but when you take the inside of the rice cooker out and turn it upside down on a plate to remove your creation – you’ll find the top a nice golden brown with a fluffy and delicious inside!

Enjoy!