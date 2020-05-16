Make-A-Wish celebrates kids who had wishes delayed from COVID-19

COLORADO SPRINGS — A group of children with the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Colorado got their day brightened with a parade. It’s one way to help encourage and uplift kids who had their wishes postponed by COVID-19.

“We did a couple of years of really tough cancer treatment. And it was obviously hard on Ellis. But it was hard on the whole family,” said Carl Tompson, Ellis’ dad. “And so just every little thing to make this guy feel special is pretty awesome.”

3-year-old Ellis was all smiles as a parade of cars with the Make-a-Wish Foundation cheered and honked passed his house.

“I was a wish kid myself. I had leukemia while I was in high school,” said Adam Cook, the volunteer coordinator for Make-a-Wish Foundation of Colorado. “And today is just a reminder for all the wish kids that we’re still here for them and trying to provide as much as much hope and encouragement as we can.”

Ellis’ battle with leukemia doesn’t dull his spirits or love for Mickey Mouse.

“He’s kind of a Disney junkie,” Tompson said. “He loves Frozen, Toy Story, Mickey Mouse Club. So we’re hoping to get to go to Disney one of these days.”

It makes sense that Ellis’ wish to the foundation is a trip to Disney.

Volunteers and friends of the Make-a-Wish Foundation of Colorado made stops at five houses in Colorado Springs on Friday. With each stop they’re spreading hope and joy to children who are still waiting for their wishes to be granted.

Ellis is one of around 60 kids in Colorado who had their scheduled wishes put on hold due to COVID-19. But for Ellis, it’s a wish well worth the wait.

“It’s nice to see some people drive by and know that we’re not the only ones. You know, little things to make it feel like being on the other end of the fight and being celebrated is pretty cool,” said Tompson.