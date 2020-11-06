Major crash shuts down SB I-25 south of South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says Interstate 25 is closed south of South Academy for a major crash Friday afternoon.

Major crash with an expected long-term closure on I 25 south of South Academy. Please avoid the area. Long delays expected. @CSP_News @EPCSheriff @CSPDPIO — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) November 6, 2020

CSP tweeted just after 3:45 p.m. to expect a long term closure and long delays.

Per CSP, serious injury crash SB I-25 near MM133.5, south of S. Academy. All lanes blocked with traffic detoured at S. Academy exit 135. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) November 6, 2020

Expect roads closed between Exit 132 – CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 – South Academy Boulevard.

Interstate 25 closed at mile marker 133 southbound and northbound due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Seeking alternate routes is advised.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. FOX21 is working to get updates.