Major crash shuts down SB I-25 south of South Academy

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says Interstate 25 is closed south of South Academy for a major crash Friday afternoon.

CSP tweeted just after 3:45 p.m. to expect a long term closure and long delays.

Expect roads closed between Exit 132 – CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 – South Academy Boulevard.

Interstate 25 closed at mile marker 133 southbound and northbound due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Seeking alternate routes is advised.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. FOX21 is working to get updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local