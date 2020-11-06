Major crash shuts down SB I-25 south of South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado State Patrol (CSP) says Interstate 25 is closed south of South Academy for a major crash Friday afternoon.
CSP tweeted just after 3:45 p.m. to expect a long term closure and long delays.
Expect roads closed between Exit 132 – CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 – South Academy Boulevard.
Interstate 25 closed at mile marker 133 southbound and northbound due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). Seeking alternate routes is advised.
No other information about the crash was immediately available. FOX21 is working to get updates.