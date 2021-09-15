Main road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park closing next week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – It’s going to be a little harder to get to some of your favorite trails in North Cheyenne Cañon Park as city crews prepare to close down the road through next year.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 20, a section of North Cheyenne Canyon Road, from the main entrance of North Cheyenne Cañon Park to the parking lot at Helen Hunt Falls, will be closed to all traffic, including vehicles, bicycles and hikers. Access will be allowed for emergency service vehicles.

The closure, which is expected to last through the end of May of 2022, will allow construction crews to replace three aging vehicular bridges.

“We are going to have safer bridges, by closing the canyon for this long we are going to get them done a lot faster and for a lot less money than we would have otherwise,” Vanessa Zink, Senior Communications Specialist with the City of Colorado Springs, said.

North Cheyenne Cañon Park bridge design

The existing bridges will be reconstructed to allow safer access for all vehicles and emergency personnel.

“They are like 100-year-old bridges they need to be replaced. The design process has been going on for the last 10 years with lots of community input,” Zink said.

Park trails will still remain open, with their main access from Gold Camp Road only.

“You can come and visit the park although we ask everyone to stay off North Cheyenne Canyon road for safety so that’s pedestrians, hikers, bikers vehicles obviously to stay off North Cheyenne Canyon road,” Zink said.

More information about the bridge replacement project is available on their website.