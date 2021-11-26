Ludlow Massacre site work reveals symbols lost for a century

PUEBLO, Colo. (AP) — The Ludlow Massacre more than a century ago was one of the most violent events in U.S. labor history and a wake-up call for the nation about brutal and often deadly coal mine work.

Recent preservation efforts at the site about an hour south of Pueblo have revealed symbols hidden for around a hundred years, KRCC-FM reports.

United Mine Workers representative Bob Butero talks about the significance of the Ludlow Massacre Memorial site as he stands at the top of the stairs leading into the cellar where the women and children died during the 1914 violence in Pueblo, Colo. (Shanna Lewis/KRCC News via AP)

A tent colony of coal miners striking for safe working conditions and fair wages met with violence. Four women and 11 children climbed into a hole dug in the ground beneath a tent that was torched by company thugs.

Preservationists working in the cellar have found the shape of a shield, a cross and a tent stake that would have been holding down the tent covering the cellar where the women and children were killed.