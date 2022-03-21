COLORADO SPRINGS — Gas prices in Colorado Springs remain high, with the cheapest price set at $3.65, although they are lower than the current state average.

According to AAA, Colorado’s average gas price is $3.956. The national average is $4.252.

Lowest gas prices in Colorado Springs

Maverick (135 East Motor Way): $3.65

Everyday (1502 S Tejon St): $3.65

Sam’s Club (1850 E Woodmen Road): $3.65

Costco (5050 N Nevada Avenue): $3.65

Costco (5885 Barnes Road): $3.65

North Circle Gas Stop (1233 N Circle Drive): $3.69

Safeway (1101 N Circle Drive): $3.74

Everyday (906 Peterson Road): $3.74

South Circle Station (401 S Circle Drive): $3.75

Valero (1780 S Nevada Avenue): $3.75

