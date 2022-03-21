COLORADO SPRINGS — Gas prices in Colorado Springs remain high, with the cheapest price set at $3.65, although they are lower than the current state average.

According to AAA, Colorado’s average gas price is $3.956. The national average is $4.252.

Lowest gas prices in Colorado Springs

  • Maverick (135 East Motor Way): $3.65
  • Everyday (1502 S Tejon St): $3.65
  • Sam’s Club (1850 E Woodmen Road): $3.65
  • Costco (5050 N Nevada Avenue): $3.65
  • Costco (5885 Barnes Road): $3.65
  • North Circle Gas Stop (1233 N Circle Drive): $3.69
  • Safeway (1101 N Circle Drive): $3.74
  • Everyday (906 Peterson Road): $3.74
  • South Circle Station (401 S Circle Drive): $3.75
  • Valero (1780 S Nevada Avenue): $3.75

Lowest gas prices in Colorado

  • Sinclair—Fort Collins: $3.53
  • Costco—Superior: $3.64
  • Safeway—Englewood: $3.65
  • Costco—Thornton: $3.65
  • Costco—Littleton: $3.65
  • Sam’s Club—Colorado Springs: $3.65
  • Everyday—Colorado Springs: $3.65
  • Everyday—Westminster: $3.66
  • Costco—Arvada: $3.66
  • Loaf ‘N Jug—Englewood: $3.68