Loveland Ski Area prepares to open for 2021-2022 season

FOX21 — It’s ski season in Colorado and as resorts prepare to open, one of those is likely to be Loveland Ski Area!

With that in mind, Dustin Schaefer from Loveland Ski Area joined FOX21’s Matt Meister with information about this ski season. You can check out their chat by watching the video above.

In addition, on Saturday, Oct. 23, and Sunday, Oct. 24, Loveland Ski Area employees will be at Scheels on the north side of Colorado Springs to answer questions and get people hooked up with season passes or 4-Paks.

Preparations for upcoming season underway

Colorado has already had a couple rounds of snow, but Loveland Ski Area’s snow-making teams are still working to prepare for opening day. According to Schaefer, the snowmaking team is making good progress and is working its way down the mountain. Currently, most of the snowguns are positioned on the bottom section of Mambo. Once Mambo is finished, teams will move the snowguns onto Home Run and the bottom of Chet’s Dream.

This year, Loveland Ski Area plans to open with a full top-to-bottom run made up of the trails Catwalk, Mambo and Home Run. The opening day run is 1,000 vertical feet and over a mile in length.

Another exciting part of Loveland Ski Area is Parker the Snow Dog! According to Schaefer, Parker is enjoying the cooler temperatures as they mean it is almost time for skiers and boarders to arrive at Loveland.

New offerings and improvements expected this year

In addition to a full top-to-bottom run, new offerings and improvements will also be at Loveland this year.

Guests can enjoy free snowcat skiing along the Continental Divide and explore some of Loveland’s most exhilarating terrain with a free ride on the Ridge Cat. There, they can take in 360 degree views as they are whisked along the north side of the ridge in the comfort of Loveland’s 18 passenger snowcat.

The ridge cat provides access to Field of Dreams, Velvet Hammer, Tickler, 13,010 and Marmot when conditions permit.

It is important to note skiers and riders are required to have a valid season pass or Lift Ticket with a ridge cat pass, which can be picked up free of charge at the Basin Ticket Office. Ridge Cat access is provided on a first-come, first-served basis when conditions permit.

When operating, the ridge cat will pick up a new group of skiers and riders just beyond gate 1 north off lift 9 and will drop skiers and riders off at gate 4 north. This most difficult and expert terrain is only accessible by foot or snowcat, there is no lift access here.

Season tickets and season passes

For those wondering about tickets and season passes, with a Loveland 4-Pak, skiers and riders can access the mountain any day of the season for $49.75/day. Loveland 4-Paks are four actual lift tickets that can be used by anyone on any day of the season with no restrictions and no blackouts.

4-Paks are only available through Nov. 21, 2021. Snow sliders looking for an even better deal can save $10 on Loveland 4-Paks when they visit ski shows across the front range. Loveland 4-Paks will be available at every show Loveland attends for $189, or $47.25/day.

Loveland’s popular 3-class passes will also be available for pre-purchase at all sales events and offer huge savings for skiers and riders looking to combine three lesson packages with their season pass. Snow riders can pay as they go or pre-purchase the three lesson packages and use the season pass all winter long.