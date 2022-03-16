TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Two people have been brought back to safety after becoming lost in Devils Playground.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) was called to the popular trail overnight Tuesday. Despite cold temperatures and wind challenges, deputies located the hikers, warmed them up, and transported them down the mountain.

The rescue was complete by 3:45 a.m.

The sheriff’s office urges hikers to be prepared for all weather conditions.

AllTrails describes Devils Playground as “a moderately challenging route” that takes just over three hours to complete.