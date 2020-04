EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Monday, Mounted Unit Horse Hercules with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office retired.

Hercules is nearly 23 years old and has served since 2006. This makes Hercules the longest tenured Mounted Unit horse in EPSO history.

The Sheriff’s Office said that Hercules is still in good spirits and health and has been placed with Mounted Unit Lead Deputy Chris Herman, where he will be cared for and loved for the rest of his life.