Lockdown lifted at Colorado Springs Walmart after a disturbance involving a gun

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Walmart on Woodmen and Powers in Colorado Springs is back to normal operations after going on a brief lockdown Thursday.

Colorado Springs police were called to a disturbance at Walmart early Thursday evening.

Police say two people got into an altercation inside the store, which then became physical. Then one of the parties showed a gun.

When reported to Walmart, the store made the decision to go on a brief lockdown until it was safe.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene, the person who had the gun had already left the Walmart.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Police presence was still on scene the last time this article was updated. The investigation is ongoing.