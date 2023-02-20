(COLORADO SPRINGS) — In February, the City of Colorado Springs announced the location for its new Senior Center, as well as a tentative schedule for completion.

The center will be built adjacent to the current Senior Center building at the intersection of Caramillo Street and Hancock Avenue in the northeast corner of the Golf Acres property. Construction is expected to begin in August 2023 and last 18-24 months, according to the City.

“We’re excited for this next step and grateful for everyone who weighed in to help us select this site,” said Ryan Trujillo, the City’s deputy chief of staff. “The Senior Center is a valuable community asset, and the new building will be a safer and more accommodating facility that intentionally promotes and supports active living. We thank current patrons in advance for their understanding and flexibility regarding modified programming options during construction.”

The City said the location was selected from four options all within the Golf Acres site and is based on feedback from current Senior Center patrons, service providers, community members, and other stakeholders. The new site will maximize the available space for parking, improve traffic flow and accessibility, and add more functional outdoor space.

The current Senior Center building, which served in that capacity for nearly 50 years after first serving the community as a grocery store, as well as all City-owned buildings on the Golf Acres property, will be demolished as part of the process to construct the new Senior Center. The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, which operates the Senior Center, is finalizing a plan to provide services to its patrons at other locations until the new facility opens.

Recognizing the disruption this project will have on current Golf Acres tenant businesses and their customers, the City is providing relocation support to these tenants. Currently, the City does not plan to develop additional buildings on the Golf Acres property.

The Senior Center renovation is funded by $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The new center will be approximately 23,000 square feet, up from the existing 17,100-square-foot location.