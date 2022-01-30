Locally-owned Big Train Family Restaurant closes after over 50 years of service

COLORADO SPRINGS – A locally owned restaurant that has served Colorado Springs for over 50 years has closed its doors.

The owners announced on Facebook, saying in part, “From us staff to our loyal customers, I would like to apologize. We have given it everything we can give it. Blood sweat and tears.” The post cites staff shortages and the pandemic overall as being too much for the business to recover from.

The restaurant located on Garden of the Gods Road closed two weeks ago.

“The Big Train wasn’t just a restaurant; it was community, laughs, and togetherness.” The restaurant posted on its Facebook page. “We come to you now to say that we gave it everything we could and rode it till the wheels fell off.”