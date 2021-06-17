Local veteran gets new roof thanks to Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity

PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. — With a roof taking shape over their future home, Monya Collins says her family can’t wait to move in. It will be the first time she and her three kids each have their own bedroom.

“We’ve always been used to small apartments. The kids are excited they all get their own room. We have a backyard and front porch. Just the little things that really are important to us right now,” said Monya Collins,

The build is thanks to the 3rd annual Veteran Build put on by Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity. It’s a way to give back to those who have given so much for our country, like Collins.

The foundation is laid, the roof is coming together, and the Collins family will soon be planting roots in their new house.

“I served for five years total with Army and Colorado National Guard. This house means stability and a place of peace for my kids and my family,” Collins stated.

“Our veterans are used to giving help. Our veterans are not great at asking for help. And when people come back to stay here after they’ve served, we need to be able to provide them affordable housing,” said Kris Lewis Medina, Executive Director of Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

The materials and workforce are made possible through a collaboration with Total Roofing and Restoration along with Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor. It’s part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

“Owens Corning supplies the roofing materials, and we supply the roofing labor. It’s an honor, to be honest. If it’s the littlest thing we can do for them and help them afford a home like this, we’re glad to do it,” expressed Scott McIntyre, CEO of Total Roofing and Restoration.

Habitat for humanity is now building all their homes ADA compliant with long-term living in mind for families. For now, Collins is envisioning what moving into their forever home looks like.

“It’s very humbling. I’m just so appreciative for everything that my family has been blessed with,” said Collins.

If you want to volunteer for upcoming builds with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity, click here for their schedule of future events and sign-up sheet.

The Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them. Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 250 military members have received new roofs.