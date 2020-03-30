Local Subway owners come together to give back during pandemic

COLORADO SPRINGS — Local Subway restaurant owners are coming together to give back during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shaleen Pandya, a Colorado Springs native, who owns three franchises in the area, came up with the idea to give fresh meals – and spread positivity along the way to those who could use it.

Pandya says his goal is to give 1000 healthy meals to people in our area, including hospital staff, EMT’s, homeless shelters, and nursing homes, just to name a few. Pandya is also encouraging other Subway franchisees to take part – so far he says six other owners are volunteering to help.

Although the Subway restaurants are still open during this time, Pandya says this is his way to give back and will be organizing the outreach in the coming days.

“Whether you’re a native or not, giving back to the community – just sticking together is more important now that ever. If we don’t stick together, if we don’t provide positivity, if we don’t take care of each other, what’s the point of having a community right? We have to stick together,” said Pandya.

Courtesy: Shaleen Pandya

If you’d like to sponsor or a meal or learn how you can help, contact Pandya below:

Email shaleenpnd578@gmail.com

Call 719-360-7464

Stop by the Subway store at 3434 N Academy Blvd.

