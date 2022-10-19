(COLORADO SPRINGS) — El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) has been named a finalist in the second annual Land Rover ‘Defender Service Awards,’ and you can support them by casting your vote.

The Defender Service Awards honors organizations making an impact within their communities. 25 U.S. nonprofits and Canadian registered charities have been named finalists across 5 categories, each winning $5,000 from the sponsor of the awards, CHASE.

EPCSAR was named among five finalists in the Search and Rescue category, and if awarded the top prize, would receive a new Land Rover Defender 130 along with $25,000. They were recognized for their work in providing free search and rescue services to injured people in El Paso County.

“We would like to ask for community support to vote for us in this contest,” EPCSAR said in a press release. “We are a group of professional volunteers passionate about providing free search and rescue services throughout our home county and in counties requesting assistance across Colorado.”

There are 25 finalists across five categories, which include:

Animal Welfare Award

Veterans Outreach Award

Environmental and Conservation Award

Community Services Award

Search And Rescue Award

Public voting opens Friday, Oct. 21 and runs through Nov. 6 on LandRoverUSA.com. The winners for all five categories will be announced on Nov. 12 at Destination Defender, a weekend celebration of the Defender lifestyle located in the New York Hudson Valley.