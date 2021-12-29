Local Salvation Army is thousands of dollars away from meeting its Red Kettle goal; here’s how you can help

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County’s Salvation Army is calling for the community’s support to meet its $500,000 goal – a goal that is still $40,000 short of reaching.

As El Paso County’s Salvation Army sits short of its goal, it is encouraging people to donate to the Red Kettle Campaign virtually.

“We are always overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity of people in this community,” said El Paso County Coordinator, Captain Doug Hanson. “In spite of there being fewer red kettles around the community this year, people gave big-heartedly to the ones we did have.”

Reasons for the, currently, unmet goal include a lack of workers and volunteers needed to man the kettles. Despite a new location that ended up being one of the county’s top earning red kettle locations (Scheels on Interquest Parkway), the Salvation Army is facing the idea that it may not reach its goal.

The Salvation Army relies on the money raised from the Red Kettle Campaign to fund its programs year-round. Organizers say people do not realize the money donated in El Paso County stays in the community to help provide, food shelter and other basic items for those in need.

DONATION INFORMATION

Tax deductible donations can be made online to either the Colorado Springs or Fountain Valley virtual red kettles. To donate visit: cospringsredkettle.org or fountainvalleyredkettle.org.