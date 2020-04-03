Local restaurant deliver lunches to hospital workers

COLORADO SPRINGS — The staff at Good Company Bar and Restaurant spent their Thursday cooking meals for the hospital staff at Penrose-St. Francis hospital in Colorado Springs.

They made 100 meals stuffed full with wings and veggies and they were delivered right around lunch time for the hospital.

“I had an employee come to me and ask if we could do something special for the hospitals,” Good Company Bar and Restaurant Owner Wayne Intermill said.

The staff at GC spent most of their morning cooking. The staff at Penrose-St. Francis said they were very appreciative of the meals.

“We are thinking about them. We want them to know we have their backs,” GC Manager Eric Gary said.

Intermill said that his daughter is a nurse so he knows how hard the staff at hospitals not only locally but across the nation are working to fight the coronavirus.

“They work long hours and some cases they are putting their lives at risk for our families and our friends,” Intermill said.

Some members of the hospital greeted the GC staff to help load up the carts to take the meals up to the workers.

“They get that couple of minutes away while they can decompress over this food they provided,” Calvin Eisenach said.

The GC Bar and Restaurant is open for delivery and pick-up.