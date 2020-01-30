Local religious leaders ask for meeting with Colorado Springs Mayor about racism

COLORADO SPRINGS — Several religious organizations in southern Colorado are meeting Thursday with Mayor John Suthers to discuss a series of topics, including dealing with racism in the city.

Reverend Clare Twomey, the Lead Pastor of Vista Grande United Church of Christ stated in a press release that they want to get the Mayor’s support and assistance in a variety of subjects.

an audit of CSPD as already proposed to city council on October 28, 2019

establishing a Citizen’s Oversight Body with establishing permanent memorial for friends, family, and neighbors of De’Von Bailey

In addition, the pastor, Rev Clare Twomey said they will be inside with a poster of the same imploring the mayor, city and church leaders to commit to these items and to work on dealing with racism in the city.

