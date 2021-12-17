Local police to hold Holiday on the Hill this weekend; here’s what you need to know about this free event

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) will join forces with Shield616 and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to host Holiday on the Hill this weekend.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, from 2:30-5:00 p.m., people can enjoy static displays of various police vehicles, hot cocoa, s’mores, and have a chance to take a photo with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus.

Even more exciting: the first 400 kids will also get a candy bag and a small gift.

This event is free and open to everyone in our community. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive via a police escort at the Gold Hill Division at 2:30 p.m. If you would like to see Santa arrive with his reindeer police cars, be sure to get there before 2:30 p.m.

The Gold Hill Division is located at 955 W. Moreno Avenue. Colorado Springs, CO 80905.