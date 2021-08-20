Local mom to host Chick-fil-A Spirit Night Sept. 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Kristin Greiner, a Colorado Springs-based mom, is hosting a Chick-fil-A Spirit Night at the Chick-fil-A NorthGate and Discovery Canyon Campus on Monday, Sept. 20 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Part of the proceeds for the evening will go to her team called “Team Noah” with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, a non-profit organization that funds research and medical advancements to finding a cure for Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes.

Greiner’s son Noah is a student at the Discovery Canyon Campus in District 20 and has Type 1 Juvenile Diabetes, having been diagnosed at 15 months.

