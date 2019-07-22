Local law enforcement preparing for ‘Public Safety Awareness Weekend’

EL PASO AND TELLER COUNTY – Several local law enforcement agencies are preparing to hit the roads for the 2019 Pikes Peak Region Public Safety Awareness Weekend, set for July 27-29.

The Colorado State Patrol is working with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Teller County Sheriff’s Office, Woodland Park Police Department, Fountain Police Department, Monument Police Department, and Cripple Creek Police Department to ensure safe, courteous, and sober driving on roadways throughout the Pikes Peak Area.

Military Police partners from local bases will also assist during the same time on the bases.

Regional law enforcement agencies selected an enforcement period for the upcoming weekend based on data which showed an increase this time last year in deadly and injury-causing crashes, pedestrian-involved crashed, and impaired driving arrests.

“The goal of the law enforcement effort this weekend is to send a clear message that we will enforce Colorado’s laws meant to keep the public safe. We expect drivers to be courteous, buckle up, put down the distractions, and never drive under the influence,” says Captain John Lupton with the Colorado State Patrol.