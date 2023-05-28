(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pictures of a home’s Memorial Day display were sent in to FOX21 News.
The pictures were sent in by Duncan Fisher. Fisher says his neighbor Pat went all out with his display. The yard features multiple flags including a flag at half-staff.
The home on the 2000 block of Caddie Court and features a Battlefield cross. The cross is made up of a riffle, boots, and helmet.
30 pictures of Pat’s fallen Comrades surround the flag and Battlefield cross. The tribute is a reminder of why we celebrate Memorial Day.