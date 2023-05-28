(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pictures of a home’s Memorial Day display were sent in to FOX21 News.

Courtesy: Duncan Fisher

Courtesy: Duncan Fisher

Courtesy: Duncan Fisher

The pictures were sent in by Duncan Fisher. Fisher says his neighbor Pat went all out with his display. The yard features multiple flags including a flag at half-staff.

The home on the 2000 block of Caddie Court and features a Battlefield cross. The cross is made up of a riffle, boots, and helmet.

30 pictures of Pat’s fallen Comrades surround the flag and Battlefield cross. The tribute is a reminder of why we celebrate Memorial Day.