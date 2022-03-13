COLORADO SPRINGS – On Monday, the Colorado Springs-Fountain Brownfield Coalition will host a live virtual event from 6 to 7 p.m. on efforts to revitalize vacant, underused properties across the community.

A “brownfield” is a property that has been or may be perceived to have been, affected environmentally. The potential presence of hazardous substances, petroleum, or regulated building materials like asbestos and lead paint may impede redevelopment opportunities. By completing environmental site assessment and cleanup planning, it is possible to transform brownfields from liabilities into assets that will benefit the community.

The Brownfield Assessment Grant from the U.S., Environmental Protection Agency helps revitalize vacant and underused properties, or brownfields, primarily in Colorado Springs and Fountain along the Shooks Run Creek and Fountain Creek Corridors. Funding is being used to identify brownfield sites for revitalization, assess existing site conditions and plan for future cleanup and reuse of priority sites throughout the project focus areas.

“Through our regional coalition efforts, this grant will help revitalize the Shooks Run and Fountain Creek corridors,” said Aaron Egbert, Senior Engineer with the City of Colorado Springs and project manager for the grant effort. “Assessment of sites and planning for cleanup is the first step toward improving the properties along our waterways and enhancing the quality of life for our Colorado Springs and Fountain communities.”

During the first half of the meeting, the coalition will provide an overview of brownfield characteristics and the grant program’s goals. During the second half of the meeting, the coalition will share progress and future efforts related to ongoing brownfield revitalization. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Participants who register will receive a link or can access the live meeting. You can find more information about the meeting and the grant program click here.