COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs woman is sharing the story of two good Samaritans who found her lost cellphone and made sure it was returned, with a surprise.

Over the weekend, Skylar Johnson was bowling at Summit Bowling Alley when she realized her phone had disappeared. Despite her and her friend’s search efforts, no phone was found.

As a last-ditch effort, Skylar approached the service desk to see if anyone turned it in. As luck would have it, someone had.

That someone was Brandon Trujillo and his, currently, unidentified friend.

Days after being reunited with her phone, Skylar noticed some photos and even a video or two that she didn’t remember taking. As it turns out, the two individuals not only returned the phone, they also left Skylar a clue as to who they were.

“We’re returning your phone right now,” Brandon says in the video. “We’re good people!”

“It made me laugh and made my night,” Skylar told FOX21. “It was so cool I had to share.”

After finding the pictures and videos, Skylar took to social media in an attempt to track down her phone’s rescuers. Little did she know, her post would soon cause a stir.

“I didn’t expect so many ppl to like it,” Skylar wrote.

It didn’t take long for Brandon’s identity to be revealed.

Picture courtesy of Skylar Johnson

“Brandon’s uncle commented on my original post and tagged Brandon so I reached out to say thank you,” Skylar explained. “I’m glad to see that there’s a lot of nice people out there.”

At the time of this posting, FOX21 hasn’t learned who the other good Samaritan is. We will update once (or if) their identity is discovered.

Skylar’s post continues gathering Facebook reactions and comments. You can see the post here.