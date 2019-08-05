Colorado firefighters prep for new nighttime wildfire training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control Cañon City Helitack crew conducted their first-ever night helicopter operations training in Colorado Wednesday.

The training was hosted at the Brush Hollow Reservoir.

“I’ve always thought, why aren’t we fighting fires at night?” Kim Hatch, the pilot of the whole operation, said.

Hatch is originally from Idaho, and flies out for these trainings and during real fires.

While he is up in the helicopter, flying solo, crews stay on the ground and point with lasers and other bright objects to show Hatch where he should drop the water.

The helicopter is able to carry a 240-gallon bucket that he can fill within 10 seconds when lowering into a water area. He then flies and drops the water on the burning area.

This a technique, according to Hatch, that Australian firefighters have been doing for years. At night it’s easier to put out the flames due to the lower temperatures and higher humidity.