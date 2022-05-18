COLORADO SPRINGS — On May 16, the El Paso County Emergency Services Authority (ESA) presented five local fire agencies with grants to help support their services.

In awarding the grants, which total just under $14,300, the ESA considered each agency’s need as well as how the grant would enhance emergency medical services in El Paso County.

Black Forest Fire Rescue, Calhan Fire Protection District, City of Fountain Fire Department, Falcon Fire Protection District, and Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District all received grants that they will invest in continuing education, training, and necessary equipment for their emergency response.

“We’ve had a lot of growth going on and we are always looking for better ways to serve citizens,” said El Paso County Commissioner Carrie Geitner. “Make sure that, again, anything from child restraints to additional training to make sure that we are always equipped with a growing community.”