Firefighters from across Colorado climb the 2,744 steps of the Manitou Incline in full firefighter gear to honor the victims of 9/11.

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attack on the United States is approaching on Monday, and Coloradans from across the state are marking Patriot Day by honoring the lives lost and the heroic actions of first responders 22 years ago.

Manitou Springs Incline

On the morning of Monday, Sept. 11, an informal gathering of US Space Command, US Space Force, and US Army personnel from Fort Carson will be held at the Manitou Incline to commemorate the loss of life at the World Trade Center.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., at the base of the incline, the group will receive words from the Chaplain and the Space Command Commandant before taking their first step at exactly 06:46 a.m., 8:46 Eastern Time, when the first plane hit the first tower.

The military units will all be carrying their identifying flags.

Veterans climb Pikes Peak in remembrance event

On Sunday, Sept. 10, a group of nearly 40 veterans will climb Pikes Peak as part of Team Red, White & Blue’s (RWB) 9/11 remembrance event kicking off at 5:00 a.m.

The climb is one of more than 60 hosted by Team RWB across the nation. Team RWB is a nonprofit organization forging America’s leading health and wellness community for veterans.

Remembrance Ceremony and memorial run at USAFA

A remembrance ceremony was held on Friday, Sept. 8 near the U.S. Air Force Academy’s (USAFA) 9/11 Memorial. During the ceremony, memorial wreaths were placed to the sounding of Taps, and the Cadet Wing held a salute to the flag as it was lowered. The National Anthem marked the closing of the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, cadets began a 19-hour memorial run that includes a baton and firefighter’s helmet. More than 308 cadets will continue the run through 11:30 a.m. Saturday, passing the baton and helmet after circling the terrazzo for 15 minutes each.

Fort Carson Commemorative Ceremony

Front Range military and community leaders will honor 9/11 victims and first responders with a commemorative ceremony Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Kit Carson Memorial Park next to Fort Carson’s Gate 1.

In remembrance of all those who responded and were tragically killed, three wreaths will be laid during the ceremony. The wreaths are in honor of those lost at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, and in the field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The ceremony will conclude with a moment of silence.

NEVER FORGET Ceremony on the Pueblo Riverwalk

Pueblo first responders and community members will gather at the World Trade Center Steel Memorial at the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk on Monday, Sept. 11.

The NEVER FORGET ceremony will begin at 7:58 a.m. Monday, and is presented by the Center for American Values and Pueblo Fire Department. Event organizers partnered with the Pueblo Community College Fire Science and Law Enforcement Department, Pueblo Veteran Ritual Team, and Pueblo County High School Choir.

Weidner Field Stair Climb

The Carson Firefighter’s Association and the Fountain Professional Firefighters Local 4369 will host a memorial stair climb on Monday, Sept. 11 to remember the firefighters and thousands of Americans who lost their lives in 2001.

A news release from the City of Fountain said the climb will also serve as a remembrance for fallen Fountain Police Officer Julian Becerra, who died in the line of duty in February.