(COLORADO SPRINGS) — You can reduce tree waste, create mulch, and support youth development non-profits in your community, all by recycling your natural Christmas tree this holiday!

TreeCycle is organized by El Paso County, with the assistance of the City of Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Utilities, and Colorado Springs Youth Sports. TreeCycle will be held the first two weekends of January, with six convenient drop-off locations around El Paso County.

Trees and donations will be accepted at the following locations from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022 and January 1, 7, and 8, 2023:

Baptist Road Trailhead (Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway)

(Baptist Road & Old Denver Highway) Falcon Trailhead (South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road)

(South of Woodmen Road & McLaughlin Road) Cottonwood Creek Park (Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive)

(Dublin Blvd. & Montarbor Drive) UC Health Park (Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.)

(Barnes Road & Tutt Blvd.) Rock Ledge Ranch (Gateway Road & 30 th Street – be mindful of area detours)

(Gateway Road & 30 Street – be mindful of area detours) Memorial Park (Pikes Peak Avenue & Union Blvd.)

Additionally, tree drop-offs and donations can be made at Rocky Top Resources (1755 East Las Vegas Street) from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. weekdays and 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturdays over December 27-30, 2022 and January 3-14 & 17-31, 2023. Rocky Top Resources is closed on Sundays.

Colorado Springs Youth Sports is a charitable non-profit organization that operates the El Pomar Youth Sports Park. 100% of donations received benefit area youth programs. Donations are also being accepted online at www.GiveButter.com/tree.

All decorations, stands, and spikes must be removed from trees before drop-off. Tree debris other than from Christmas trees cannot be accepted.