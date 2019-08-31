Local company ranks one of the fastest growing in America

COLORADO SPRINGS – A local company has been ranked as one of the fastest growing business in America.

FOX21 caught up with Colorado Health and Rehab to hear what this award means to them.

“We really boomed quick!” business owner Diane Baggs said.

Colorado Health and Rehab has only been around Colorado Springs for four and half years.

“To be recognized you have to have three years’ worth of stat so to be this young and recognized was amazing,” Baggs explained.

Ranking in at 1,171 Fastest growing businesses across the country out of 5,000.

“Within the first year I needed a second office– by the third I needed a third and by the fourth year I needed a fourth.”

One of their clients, Collet Thornton said it’s all about the friendly service.

“When I walk in I always get, ’Hi Coco, how are you doing,’ and I love that they are recognizing their patients,” patient Collet Thornton said. “I feel like I’m in a family rather than a physical therapy office.”

Baggs hopes to continue the growth.

“I’m super excited I have a team who works super hard and they just do a really good job,” Baggs said.