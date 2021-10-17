Local Colorado Springs chef giving back to medical workers with dinner series

COLORADO SPRINGS — As medical workers continue to work through the pandemic, one Colorado Springs chef is doing his part to make sure they are taken care of.

Chef Eric Brenner, owner of Red Gravy, launched Meals to Heal last year in an effort to provide food for healthcare workers, first responders, and emergency services personnel while supporting local restaurants and foodservice communities.

Now, Brenner is now offering a ticketed dinner series in order to support the program.

His Sunday Supper Club Dinner Series features exclusive fine wine and dining events, with personal interactions with Brenner himself.

The dinner takes place in the secluded Blue Room venue at Red Gravy; each dinner is limited to 12 guests.

As an added perk, each guest will receive Downtown Partnership’s new Culinary Insider pass, offering access to off-menu experiences at 20 Downtown dining spots.