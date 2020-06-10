Local clergy leaders remember George Floyd in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS –– As George Floyd’s family prepared to lay their late loved one to rest, several religious leaders from different faiths marched through downtown Colorado Springs.

“We came here to remember him and to lift up all those who have been killed by police violence across our country,” Reverand Alycia Erickson said.

Erickson is a Reverand at Pikes Peak Metropolitan Church and she says Christian, Catholic, Jewish, Buddhist, Islamic, and faith leaders ideologies from around the Colorado Springs area were there Tuesday morning. She believes it shows the common ethics of each faith.

The group of a dozen or so started in Acacia Park singing The Gathering Song and Master of All Things while sharing with one another why they felt it was important to come on the chilly morning.

The march was organized by the group In Good Faith, a collaboration of local faith leaders from different religions.

“I think all of our religious traditions show us that the way people of color are being treated in our country is not just, is not fair, is not compassionate and we need to shift how we function as a country.” Erickson said.

The group walked through downtown to the Colorado Springs Police Headquarters and read off names of people who have died in Colorado related to police use of force, including Marvin Booker in Denver, De’Von Bailey in Colorado Springs and Elijah McCain in Aurora.