Chef Mark Henry appeared on Loving Living Local and shared his delicious spiedie sandwiches.

Henry and his brother opened the restaurant in Downtown Colorado Springs about four months ago. Spiedies are a regional dish local to New York and surrounding areas, where the family grew up together.

Spiedies are an Italian American eat consisting of marinated pieces of meat typically served in a roll.

Kelley’s Spiedie Shop is open seven days a week. Check out their menu or place an online order at kelleysspiedies.com.