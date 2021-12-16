Local CEOs weather the storm, raise $30,052 for Salvation Army Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — In spite of the weather, area CEOs met The Salvation Army’s challenge to raise $22K in two hours!

CEOS not only met the goal, but also exceeded it – bringing in a record $30,052.

This year’s Golden Kettle Award goes to Scott Turner from Rocky Mountain Bank in Trust whose red kettle earned $12,529.45, which marks a record for the event.

The Salvation Army works to help nearly 250,000 people in El Paso County each year.

