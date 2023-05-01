(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A local cat shelter is hoping to connect families with the purr-fect companion by hosting open adoption days for cats that can’t travel for adoption events with the shelter’s partners.

Look What the Cat Brought In, a local cat shelter, partners with Petco and PetSmart stores in the area to source adoptions, but the shelter also has cats that are not suited for travel to those stores who still need loving homes.

Beginning May 6, the shelter will host open adoption days at their location, 2129 East Boulder Street, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. to help families looking to add a kitty to their home. The shelter said staff will be on hand to answer questions, provide information on care, and assist with the adoption process.

Visitors to the open adoption days can interact with the cats, learn more about their personalities, and find the perfect feline companion to take home.

“We are looking for people who are looking to find a friendly, wonderful, adoptable cat, or people who might want some shyer cats with some, little bit of medical needs who might be a little more higher maintenance. So we know those people are out there and our cats would love to meet them,” said Megan Phillips, Operations Advisor at Look What the Cat Brought In.

Courtesy: FOX21 News photojournalist Andrea Vazquez

The open adoption days will be held every Saturday starting May 6, and the shelter said it is also looking for volunteers to help on these days, as well as other shelter activities. Volunteers must be 18 years or older and complete a volunteer application, which can be found on the shelter’s website.

Volunteers can assist with feeding, cleaning, socializing cats, and helping visitors during adoption events.