(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A cat rescue and sanctuary based out of Black Forest needs the community’s help, as they work to help cats and kittens across Colorado.

Wild Blue Animal Rescue and Sanctuary is dedicated to helping cats and kittens who are abandoned, abused, neglected, displaced or surrendered. Right now, the rescue says they have a lot of senior cats they need to find homes for. Wild Blue is also working on getting funding for a critical care unit building.

“Any rescue or shelter is always in search and pinching pennies where they can, so donations help us work,” said Michelle Burkhart, Co-Director of Rescue Operations for Wild Blue Cat Rescue. “Without the donations we’d have to close our doors. I mean, just the food we go through in a week is astounding.”

Wild Blue said the best ways the community can help, aside from donating or offering up their homes to a kitty in need, is to become a foster or volunteer with the rescue. The rescue said it is largely run by a hard-working team of volunteers, and anyone from the community can volunteer to help, by giving just a few hours of their time or jumping on a weekly schedule.

You can also donate wish list items for cats at the shelter, or purchase a shelter bed. Head to their website at www.wbcats.org to find out how you can get involved.