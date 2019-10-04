Local businesses and residents talk impact from Decker Fire

SALIDA, Colo — The Decker Fire has continued to grow this week with residents and local businesses impacted.

On Thursday Type 1 Incident Management Team took over command of the fire, which is now over 5,300 acres.

The fire which started by a lightning strike on September 8 has had somewhat of a turn of events for Salida locals; with mandatory evacuations enforced this week.

FOX21 spoke to some Salida residents and local business on the impacts the Decker Fire is having on them and their businesses.

Smoke seems to be a primary factor that affects everyone, with the winds plus the direction of the smoke continually changes forcing people to close their windows, doors and not want to be outside.

Schools have cancelled after school sports practices due to the poor air quality.

>> Follow the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for the latest evacuation updates.