(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rocky Mountain Brewery has announced they will close their doors at the beginning of February after nearly 15 years serving brews to southeastern Colorado Springs.

Rocky Mountain Brewery posted about the closure on Facebook, saying that the brewery had been put up for sale in June of 2022 but they had expected they would still be in business until at least Spring 2023.

However, the brewery said an offer was made at the end of December that couldn’t be refused.

“That being said, it is with heavy hearts we announce that our last day of business will be February 4,” reads the statement from the brewery’s staff and partners.

Rocky Mountain said there will not be another brewery moving in to the tap room space, and they don’t know yet what the full plans are for the future of the building. However, the brewery will be holding a series of events before their final day on Feb. 4, which will be shared by the brewery soon.

Rocky Mountain Brewery said they will not be filling any growlers from here on out, as they don’t want to run out of stock of anything before the last day.

“We have loved every laugh, conversation and moments shared with all of our customers. The community that has been created through RMB over the years is something we will cherish forever. It has truly been an honor that the community has allowed us to serve you all these years,” the brewery said.

Rocky Mountain Brewery invited everyone to come out and enjoy a beer this weekend, and throughout the rest of January, and share their memories of the brewery. The brewery is located at 624 Paonia Street, just northwest of the intersection of Platte Avenue and North Powers Boulevard.