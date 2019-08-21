Local attorney to be disbarred

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs attorney who once represented the Oklahoma City Bomber has been disbarred.

Dennis Hartley will be officially disbarred Thursday.

While he represented several clients, Hartley is accused of having shared legal fees with a non-attorney, failed to pursue client’s interests, neglected to save client’s retainers, disobeyed a suspension, received two DUI’s and failed to report those DUI’s to authorities — as he was required.

He was also convicted of a third alcohol-related driving offense.

Hartley is not appealing the disbarment.

In 2018, only ten lawyers were disbarred in Colorado.