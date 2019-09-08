Local artist stops by FOX21 and teaches staff how to do oil paintings

COLORADO SPRINGS — Molly McClure is an emerging portrait artist. Her talent is for capturing and conveying the beauty of the individual.

McClure works with oils, layering with glazes making her work appear soft and fluid. She brightens her pieces with directly applied paint and vivid backgrounds.

Molly values the importance of portrait work, recognizing it as the reflection of the human experience. A quest for self-identification. Portrait work has always held value across human culture and remains essential.

Society has many ways of capturing and conveying portraits; McClure’s work is an attempt to contribute to that dialogue.

MOLLY MCCLURE SOLO SHOW

TLCA’s Lucy Owens Gallery

Opening Reception: Saturday, September 7, 6-8 P.M.

This Amazing Exhibition Continues Through November 1st.

For more click here.