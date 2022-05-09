COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department’s informative town hall series continues this week with meetings five and six, aimed at residents on the West Side.

This week’s meetings are focused on residents who live north of Garden of the Gods Road, south of Woodmen Road, and west of I-25, including the following neighborhoods:

Mountain Shadows

Pinecliff

Rockrimmon

Peregrine

Woodmen Valley

The town hall series is meant to inform the public on how to prepare your home for wildfire, creating a wildfire action plan, and knowing when and how to evacuate.

This week’s meetings will be held on Tuesday, May 10th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodmen Valley Chapel – Stone Chapel, 280 East Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs.

The second meeting applies to the same neighborhoods for those who could not attend Tuesday’s meeting, and will take place Thursday, May 12th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Foothills Elementary School, 825 Allegheny Drive, Colorado Springs.

Additional sessions are being added for other areas of the town throughout the spring and summer. All meetings will cover the same topics, and there will be plenty of time for questions. All attendees can get signed up for emergency notifications and the neighborhood chipping program at the meeting.

For the most updated meeting dates and locations, visit: www.coswildfireready.org/town-hall-series. CSFD has also been streaming the Town Hall series on their Facebook page.