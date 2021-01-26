Live updates: Snowy, foggy start to Tuesday in Colorado Springs area

Stream FOX21 Morning News for live traffic and weather updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Snow and fog are bringing low visibility to southern Colorado for the Tuesday morning commute. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Closings and delays

Dozens of area schools, businesses, and military posts are closed or delayed Tuesday.

Road conditions

CDOT is reporting snowy highways with icy spots across the Pikes Peak region, up to Denver, and down to Pueblo.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Snow and fog are causing low visibility in some parts of southern Colorado, including the Colorado Springs area. Roads may also be icy and snow-packed.

For some areas it is due to snow, for other areas it is due to fog, but visibility is low across some parts of southern Colorado as we head out the door. Fog is thick in parts of El Paso County. #cowx pic.twitter.com/hShsLEqzqZ — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) January 26, 2021

Colorado Springs snowplow crews are working in teams to focus on primary/secondary routes and school zones in preparation for the morning commute.

Forecast

A second and more widespread round of snow arrives this morning. It is moving up from the southwest and everyone will get a 2-4 hour window through the middle of the day of some moderate snow.

Lift from the next upper system that will move across the state today is approaching. We'll see a general couple inches of snow today across lower elevations with more over the higher terrain before snow ends tonight. #cowx pic.twitter.com/bW7QYDnds4 — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) January 26, 2021

The lift driving the snow will spread into western Kansas through the afternoon. We’ll see lingering snow showers and flurries though the evening, mainly hugging the mountains. Highs will remain cold today and will only move a handful of degrees from where we start in the morning.