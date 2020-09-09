Above: Stream FOX21 Morning News for live weather and traffic updates.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Snow and cold continue to impact southern Colorado Wednesday morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

Closures and delays

Most local school districts are operating remotely due to the pandemic, but some with in-person classes have cancelled for Wednesday. Some local government agencies have also modified their operations.

Road conditions

Roads across southern Colorado and the Front Range are mostly wet Wednesday morning, but bridges and overpasses are holding some snow and may be slick.

While roads are mainly wet this morning, bridges and overpasses are holding snow and may be slick. Obviously the higher you get in the mountains the more likely you are to have snow-covered roads. Here's WP and highway 67 between Divide and Cripple Creek. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4kDZOaWvtr — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) September 9, 2020

CDOT reports wet roads with some snow and icy spots throughout southern Colorado and up to Denver.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Forecast

Another round of snow is shifting east this morning. We’ll be chilly again, and temperatures won’t move a ton today. Highs will only warm into the 30s/40s for low elevations with low 30s across mountain valleys. Some lingering snow/rain showers will mainly be found over the mountains in the afternoon.