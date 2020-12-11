Live updates: Slick spots for Friday morning commute in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs roads are deceptively slick Friday morning as some snow fell in spots overnight. Here’s what you need to know before you head out the door.

Road conditions

CDOT is reporting snow and ice on highways across southern Colorado and up to Denver.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

In Colorado Springs, a full crew of snowplows is out to address icy and slick roads, as well as black ice. Snow that came in earlier and melted is freezing in some places.

It's deceptively slick in spots this morning. While it hasn't been a lot of snow, just beware you'll need to take it slow and allow extra space when coming to a stop. #cowx pic.twitter.com/QgSPWBFMxs — Matt Meister (@TheWxMeister) December 11, 2020

We’ll see some improvement on the roads Friday morning, but snow showers will re-develop in time for the evening commute.

Closings and delays

No school or business closings or delays have been reported Friday morning.

Forecast

Snow showers will redevelop for the evening commute. It’ll be pretty quiet early on Saturday, with snow increasing over the mountains and spreading east over the plains Saturday late afternoon and evening.