Live updates: Sixth day of protests in downtown Colorado Springs

Protesters gather outside City Hall in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon. / Mike Duran – FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS — Protesters are gathered downtown Thursday for the sixth day of demonstrations calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck.

Wednesday’s protests were the first since Mayor John Suthers issued a citywide overnight curfew. The demonstrations ended peacefully, with participants picking up trash before heading home.

Follow this story for updates on Thursday’s protests.

Warning: Videos may contain profanity.

1:30 p.m.

Protesters are gathered outside of City Hall.

