Live updates: Sixth day of protests in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Protesters are gathered downtown Thursday for the sixth day of demonstrations calling for justice for George Floyd, who died after a Minneapolis police officer pinned him at the neck.
Wednesday’s protests were the first since Mayor John Suthers issued a citywide overnight curfew. The demonstrations ended peacefully, with participants picking up trash before heading home.
Follow this story for updates on Thursday’s protests.
Warning: Videos may contain profanity.
1:30 p.m.
Protesters are gathered outside of City Hall.